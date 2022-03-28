The Waverly-Shell Rock fifth Grade Band and Orchestra will hold the annual “recruitment concerts” on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. — for the band — and Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. — for the orchestra — in the middle school auditorium. All current fourth-grade students and parents are encouraged to attend these concerts to see what being in band and orchestra are all about!
At these concerts, an educational representative from our music stores will be present to provide additional information on how to rent/purchase an instrument if you need one. Information on how to sign up for band instrument tryouts along with other crucial information will also be discussed. These concerts are free and open to the public as well – we would love to see every seat filled! So, come for a fun-filled musical evening and jam with the band and orchestra!