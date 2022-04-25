The Waverly Senior Center’s May 506 Café will partner with Friends of the Family Auxiliary in support of Friends of the Family which provides safe housing and protection for women/children. The luncheon date is Tuesday, May 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches will again be served drive-through only in the Waverly Senior Center parking lot. Proceeds from the lunch will benefit programming at both non-profits.
To reserve, call 319-352-5678 by 3 p.m. on Friday, May 6. The meal is $10, and the pick-up address is 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly.
The May menu is: chicken casserole, orange jello salad (with carrots, celery and crushed pineapple), garlic bread stick, assorted pies and bottled water.
“We use this activity to raise funds so that we can continue to support the local shelter,” said Barb Anderson, Friends of the Family Auxiliary Board chair. “Our latest purchase is a commercial dishwasher, which will make life a little easier for the clients. We’ve also created cleaning kits for those clients moving into their own homes.”
At the Senior Center, monthly lunch proceeds go to provide activity programming.
“While we will continue to be drive-through only for the 506 Café, we are happy to be open for in-person coffee and card clubs, exercise groups, and other special events,” said Cyndi Campbell, Waverly Senior Center Board chair.
The cafe is now accepting all major credit cards. Visit them on Facebook, @waverlyseniorcenter or @the506cafe.