If you’ve ever faced a big decision, you’ve probably heard the advice, “Trust your gut.” Americans give and take this advice quite liberally. We “trust our guts” when it comes to politics, parenting, salesmen, religion, love… pretty much everything.
But what if your gut isn’t always right?
Wrong about Church
This Easter, my church family (Riverwood Church) turns 8-years-old. But in the very beginning stages of Riverwood’s existence, I suspect quite a few people just “knew in their gut” this small new church wouldn’t make it.
For instance, I remember our third Preview Service in November of 2013, five months before we launched. It was a train wreck! Our guest worship leader lost his voice. He also forgot his cable to plug his guitar into the sound system. Our sound system guy forgot the power cables for the speakers. A friend who was supposed to bring the projector never showed. And all of these things rattled me so much, I literally preached the worst sermon of my life.
We had over fifty people in attendance that evening. And almost none of them ever came back. And to be completely honest: I didn’t blame them! If I had been sitting where they had been sitting, I would have left assuming, “This church will NEVER make it.”
And yet, despite the gut assumptions of many (including myself), Riverwood is still in existence eight years later trying to help people live like Jesus lived and love like Jesus loved. Turns out, my gut was wrong.
Wrong about Jesus
This Sunday is Palm Sunday. On this day, Christians all around the world remember when Jesus entered Jerusalem on a donkey one week before His crucifixion and resurrection. Crowds gathered to not just watch His “triumphal entry”, but to wave palm branches (a symbol of Israeli sovereignty) and yell “Hosanna!” (which means, “Save us!”). The assembled people assumed Jesus was coming into Jerusalem as a conquering king to overthrow the Roman Empire’s occupation of Israel.
However, their gut assumption was wrong. Jesus wasn’t coming to overthrow a tyrannical human empire. He was there to overthrow the tyrannical spiritual empire of Sin. Human kingdoms come and go, but Sin had enslaved humanity since Adam and Eve’s fateful bites.
And so, because the penalty of sin was death, Jesus entered Jerusalem as a spiritual king, to perform a coup détat over sin, so people could have their sins forgiven through faith and be welcomed to live eternally with their loving Creator.
I suspect many people today also have wrong assumptions about Jesus. Some think He is a fictional character, others a great teacher, or still others a good role model. But I encourage you, just as some people (including myself) were wrong about Riverwood, don’t settle with your current assumption about Jesus if it is anything less than “the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!”