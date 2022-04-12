The Pine Tree Crosses
Easter is coming! Easter is coming! Nature told me so
I saw the blooms on a pine tree and the blooms as crosses are forming
Certain pine trees tell us, Easter is only weeks away
Those trees will soon be loaded with small crosses for Easter Morning!
It makes me wonder why some pine trees have such a glorious role
They stand tall and green as their blooms continue to grow
A symbol of religion for centuries; how they proudly stand
Hundreds of tiny crosses, pointing skyward as if they know
Did nature choose the pine tree for this important task?
Or did a higher authority decide where the little crosses will show?
The answer, of course, is one we will never really find
But I saw the pine tree today. Easter is coming; the little crosses tell me so.
Easter Morning
It’s a great Easter Morning
And its beauty tells us the Lord is near
As close as the first rays of morning
As close as the music of his birds we hear
As close as the air the breezes blow
And together reminds us we’ve nothing to fear
His arms will always reach us
To hold and protect us, our Lord, always near.
Easter — He Has Risen
I went to the tomb to grieve my Lord
And found the big stone rolled away
I went inside, His body was gone
Only a cloth on the table lay
I searched the tomb, where is my Master?
I am alone, my Master is not here.
I rushed outside, the Angels cried,
“He has risen, as promised, do not fear!”
From the darkness of death,
He became the light of the world
Now, each year we celebrate with
Joy his return
For those who believe
For those who follow
He has Risen, indeed,
For him the world yearns
The Beautiful Message
Once there was a hard luck man
Heavy with depression, sadness he could ill afford
He looked skyward and prayed, “Please help me Lord!”
And a beautiful butterfly landed on his hand
He brushed it away and continued to pray
In his thoughts he has given up, his will was gone
It seems his efforts all failed, those tried went wrong
And the butterfly returned, refusing to go away
He lowered his eyes, studied its beautiful wings
Suddenly he saw something deep beyond the beauty
He felt a wave of peace replace his self-pity
Realizing the Lord had sent one of his beautiful things
Perhaps if we are lucky as we travel life’s course
There will be moments like these presented our way
We must be alert for the messengers each day
And enjoy the Lord’s wonders in the beauty offered before us.