The Pine Tree Crosses

Easter is coming! Easter is coming! Nature told me so

I saw the blooms on a pine tree and the blooms as crosses are forming

Certain pine trees tell us, Easter is only weeks away

Those trees will soon be loaded with small crosses for Easter Morning!

It makes me wonder why some pine trees have such a glorious role

They stand tall and green as their blooms continue to grow

A symbol of religion for centuries; how they proudly stand

Hundreds of tiny crosses, pointing skyward as if they know

Did nature choose the pine tree for this important task?

Or did a higher authority decide where the little crosses will show?

The answer, of course, is one we will never really find

But I saw the pine tree today. Easter is coming; the little crosses tell me so.

Easter Morning

It’s a great Easter Morning

And its beauty tells us the Lord is near

As close as the first rays of morning

As close as the music of his birds we hear

As close as the air the breezes blow

And together reminds us we’ve nothing to fear

His arms will always reach us

To hold and protect us, our Lord, always near.

Easter — He Has Risen

I went to the tomb to grieve my Lord

And found the big stone rolled away

I went inside, His body was gone

Only a cloth on the table lay

I searched the tomb, where is my Master?

I am alone, my Master is not here.

I rushed outside, the Angels cried,

“He has risen, as promised, do not fear!”

From the darkness of death,

He became the light of the world

Now, each year we celebrate with

Joy his return

For those who believe

For those who follow

He has Risen, indeed,

For him the world yearns

The Beautiful Message

Once there was a hard luck man

Heavy with depression, sadness he could ill afford

He looked skyward and prayed, “Please help me Lord!”

And a beautiful butterfly landed on his hand

He brushed it away and continued to pray

In his thoughts he has given up, his will was gone

It seems his efforts all failed, those tried went wrong

And the butterfly returned, refusing to go away

He lowered his eyes, studied its beautiful wings

Suddenly he saw something deep beyond the beauty

He felt a wave of peace replace his self-pity

Realizing the Lord had sent one of his beautiful things

Perhaps if we are lucky as we travel life’s course

There will be moments like these presented our way

We must be alert for the messengers each day

And enjoy the Lord’s wonders in the beauty offered before us.

Dennis C. Orvis is a Waverly native and a 1947 graduate of Waverly High School now living in Winter Haven, Florida.