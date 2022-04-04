Waverly is getting ready for the 2022 Waverly Heritage Days, themed, “The Beat Goes On,” as committee members are finalizing plans for the festival planned Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17.
The planning committee chose this theme because it ties in well with the headlining bands. After a few years hiatus from Waverly Heritage Days, attendees will be excited to see that Vic Ferrari will be returning, as well as Boggie and the YoYo’s will find their place back in Waverly. Along with many other bands that will be finding their places throughout the day Friday and Saturday.
The car show will return as well as many other fan favorites, a new event to happen this year is a bean bag/corn hole tournament.
The committee continues to work each month to finalize other details and events. They are always looking for new members and volunteers. They meet the second Thursday of the month at 6:30. To learn more or express interest in joining the committee please reach out to Darwin Rittgers, 319-239-6720.