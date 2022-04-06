The Greater-Waverly Kiwanis Club is holding a 45th year of service celebration open house on Tuesday, April 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Klubhaus in Eisenach Village. This is a free event and open to the public, and the club encourages the community to stop by and share with us all the achievements of its past and the possibilities of the future.
The club will offer food and drinks, door prizes, club information and highlights. Members will introduce this year’s garden shed raffle. All guests receive one free entry.
The club has a long history within our community. Members helped to build the little league baseball fields and have long run the concession stand. The club pledged to name the Miracle Field at the new Cedar River Park ball fields, taking the commitment into the future. The club will use the proceeds of the shed raffle to help equip the new concession stand.
The club has been highly involved each year during Christmastime. Christmas trees, wreaths, and roping have decorated many homes for over 40 years. The profits have been used to provide scholarships to Waverly-Shell Rock seniors, fund programs at the Waverly Public Library, United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Friends of the Family, and many other organizations that benefit children and their families.
Kiwanis Club members, sponsors, and friends have generously donated prizes to be raffled off during the celebration event. The proceeds from the purchase of tickets and donations will be presented to “All In Mentoring.” Representatives of this group also plan to attend at the celebration. Raffle entrants need to be present to win. If unable to attend, contact the club at gwkiwanisclub@gmail.com to purchase tickets or to donate.
The club asks that if you have been a past Kiwanis member, been a speaker or hosted our club, benefited from Kiwanis as a scholarship winner/parent, bought a Christmas tree, ate at our concession stand, have received donations from the club, or have any other connection to the club, to come and sign the large anniversary card that will be displayed in the new concession stand.
Anyone curious about the club and how they might fit in, is welcomed to talk to the members at the event and learn about the multiple membership options available. A drawing will occur for two free memberships.
“Kids need Kiwanis” is one of the Kiwanis International mottos. More than 300,000 kids worldwide take part in Kiwanis-sponsored clubs from elementary through colleges.