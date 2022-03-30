March kind of came in like a lamb and is going out like a crazy dog with a thorn stuck in its toe. I’m sitting in my office expecting a warm afternoon followed by snow tonight. Isn’t it strange how much weather affects our mood? When it’s gloomy we feel down and tired. A sunny day can brighten our spirits.
My wife, Darlene and I ministered in Salem, Oregon for three years. It snowed once. That was less than an inch. Boy did it rain! The rain would begin in October and but for a few scattered breaks, stay until April. This made for quite a few calls and prayers for and with depressed people. I admit that at times that lack of sunshine got the best of me.
The Bible encourages us to be the masters rather than slaves of our circumstances. Job experienced disaster in business, family, and personal health. Yet he declared, The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; Blessed be the name of the Lord. (Job 1:21 ESV)
Saint Paul wrote, “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:18 ESV) He also wrote, “I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need.” (Philippians 4:12 ESV) Paul’s secret was to trust in Christ. You and I can do that.
Before becoming a pastor, I worked a variety of jobs. I delivered potato chips to grocery stores, framed houses, finished people’s basements, and managed apartment houses. In those years and the years since, I have experienced blessings and hardships. Darlene and I have weathered almost 47 years of real life with real hurts and real worries. Let me assure you that we know a real God who really takes care of his children. We have learned that through drought or flood, sickness or healing, prosperity or poverty, God is faithful. That confidence gives us joy on rainy days and peace in the storms. Just as David found “strength in the Lord his God,” (1 Samuel 30:6), you and I can find that strength today.
There was a time when Jesus’ followers were afraid of being overwhelmed by a storm on the lake. They woke Jesus up. Scripture says, “And he awoke and rebuked the wind and said to the sea, 'Peace! Be still!' And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.” (Mark 4:39 ESV) I submit to you today that the same Jesus that calmed that storm can and will calm yours.
Don’t allow the changing winds of northeast Iowa blow you around and beat you up. Set your foundation on God and His Word, the Bible. Trust Christ to not only be your Savior, but to calm the storms in your life. Spring is almost here. Smile! Breathe! Remember that God loves you.