St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School is commemorating Lent by highlighting various topics that have impacted the community and St. Paul’s in different ways. Ron Zelle and Jean Buckingham will be giving a historical presentation on the 2008 flood recovery efforts on Wednesday, April 6.
A set program will begin at noon with a Taizé and intercessory prayer worship service in the Anderson Chapel. Prayer requests may be directed to the church office at 352-3850.
A Lenten dinner will be served from 5-6:15 p.m. for a freewill offering. Lenten Family Worship will occur at 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. The Holden Evening Prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The 150th Anniversary Historical Presentation will begin following the 6:30 p.m. service in the sanctuary.
During this presentation, St. Paul’s Director of Administration, Ron Zelle, and St. Paul’s Co-chair of the 150th Committee, Jean Buckingham, will be discussing the flooding of the Cedar River in 2008 and the efforts of restoration and recovery of St. Paul’s and the Waverly community.
All are invited to attend our various events for this week’s lent program and for more information on the 150th Anniversary proceedings, please visit www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod.