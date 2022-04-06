There isn’t a magic age at which an individual child is mature enough to stay home by themselves for a short time.
But a Monday, April 18 day program for upper elementary grades from Bremer County ISU Extension set in Sumner will offer learning opportunities for children about safety, health and choices. The program is intended to help parents determine if their child has the skills, maturity and confidence to safely stay home alone.
The “On Their Own and Okay” program will be offered to youth in grades three, four and five on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sumner Public Library. A fee ($15) will offset materials. Registration is required by visiting https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in.
Participants will learn safety measures, precautionary choices, handling emergencies, making healthy snack and meal choices, responsible choices and communication tips. Some individually applicable guidance will be offered based on a questionnaire families fill out during registration.
For details or questions, reach out to Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch, county youth coordinator at ISU Extension, at nicolert@iastate.edu or call 319-882-4275.