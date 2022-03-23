St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Sixth Grade Capstone class will be hosting a to-go meal on Tuesday, March 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The cost of each meal is $9 and the funds raised will support the sixth-grade capstone fundraising program. Order meals by going to stpaulswaverly.org/register. Registration will close on Monday, March 28 at noon.
All veterans and active military are invited to eat free as a way to say “thank you for your service.” This month’s menu includes lasagna, garlic bread, salad and dessert.
The pick-up location for this event will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School’s Corson Family Riverview Entrance, 301 First St. NW, Waverly.
For more information visit St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Facebook page or contact Lisa Alexander at 319-504-5699 or capstone@stpaulswaverly.org.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.