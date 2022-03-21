Maria Antonia Martinez Sanchez is a baker in the San Agustin community in Nicaragua. Sanchez loves baking for her family, and selling her treats as a way to make money. However, before coming to Self-Help International, she had to use an antiquated method of baking without an actual oven.
Instead of an oven, Sanchez would use her cement stove that had an opening for wood and a hole on top. A pot is positioned above the burning wood which works for stovetop dishes like soups, black beans, rice, coffee and fried fish. However, when she wanted to bake, she had to be creative — which was dangerous as well as time consuming. The process required her to fill the bottom with wood and place the pan of baked goods on top. The pan was covered with a pot, then burning wood was placed on top of the pot so that the baked goods could be heated from top and bottom. There is no running water or electricity in the home. The entire process took about six hours.
Sanchez explained, “I light the firewood, and it goes up in flames. I don’t get close to it. I just light it, then move far away so that I don’t burn myself.”
On occasion, Sanchez would travel to her sister’s house to bake. She had to pack up all the ingredients — sometimes even bringing whole maize to grind into flour — and walked half an hour to use the oven there. “But sometimes there’s a ton of rain, or I have to come [home] late at night, so it’s better to just do it here,” she added.
Fortunately, there’s an easier way for Sanchez to bake now that Self-Help International worked with her to install a new oven.
According to Jorge Campos, Nicaragua Country Director, “The new oven saves time and money and improves their family living,” The new oven is fuel-efficient, so it require less firewood than the traditional baking method, which helps mitigate the impact on the environment. The oven is also better for respiratory and physical health because it reduces harmful exposure to the heat and smoke generated by traditional baking.
Additionally, the oven was built using materials sourced around the beneficiary’s home and community, and was fairly simple to construct. Campos said, “It’s not hard to build it, you just have to take into account all of the construction recommendations.”
Campos explained that the improved oven will help Sanchez’s family in many ways. “There is enough demand for Sanchez’s treats in nearby Los Chiles that if she could increase production, she could increase her sales and therefore income as well. With an improved oven, Sanchez will be able to produce more empanadas, rosquillas, rosquetes, bollo dulce, cakes, puddings, pizza, and pineapple pies, in less time. What used to take half a day can be baked in 10 minutes in an improved oven.”
Less time in the kitchen will mean more time with her family — her three daughters, three sons, and grandchildren, who live at home with Sanchez and her husband. “An improved oven would be a benefit to my family,” explained Sanchez. “I like to bake, but in fire, because I don’t have an oven…When I bake directly in the fire, I get really hot, I breathe in a lot of smoke, I use a lot of firewood…I hope that [with an improved oven] it won’t be as hard on my body, will be better for my health, better for my children.”
She added that the increased profits from her baked goods will be reinvested in her family — especially in her children’s education.
How you can help
Contributions to Self-Help International can help women like Sanchez expand their baking businesses by investing in new ovens in the communities of San Agustin, Palo Arco and San José. Donations provide free in-person training and advising by Self-Help’s Women Empowerment Program Officer to oversee installation of the ovens in these communities as well as financing the loan for all required inputs to construct the oven. The loans are repaid into Self-Help’s revolving micro-credit fund so that more families can access improved ovens and similar investments to expand their small businesses across Nicaragua.