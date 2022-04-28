With a stroke of his pen, Shell Rock Mayor Larry Young proclaimed May 2 and 3 Poppy Days on Monday as Carol Ann Kruse with the Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary looked on.
In the document, Young encourages citizens to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, by wearing one of the paper flowers on these days.
The proclamation reads as follows:
WHEREAS, America is the land of freedom, preserved and protected willingly and freely by citizen soldiers;
WHEREAS, Millions who have answered the call to arms have died on the field of battle.
WHEREAS, A nation at peace must be reminded of the price of war and the debt owed to those who have died in war;
WHEREAS, The red poppy has been designated as a symbol of sacrifice of life in all
wars; and
WHEREAS, The American Legion Auxiliary has pledged to remind America annually of
this debt through the distribution of the memorial flower;
THEREFORE, I, Larry Young, Mayor of the City of Shell Rock Iowa do hereby proclaim the 2nd and 3rd day of May, 2022, as POPPY DAYS and ask that all citizen pay
tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom by wearing
the Memorial Poppy on these days.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the
official seal of the City of Shell Rock, Iowa this 25th day of April, 2022.