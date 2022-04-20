The city of Waverly announces Special Collection Week for the pickup of bulky items will begin Monday, April 25.
Prior to April 25, please call 319-352-6247 or stop by the Public Works office at 2900 Fifth Avenue NW for disposal fee(s) and payment options.
Curbside collection of yard waste will be April 25 – May 6. Place yard and garden waste in biodegradable bags.
Tie sticks in bundles no larger than 4 feet long and 1½ feet around. Place yard waste bags and bundled sticks at the curb on your garbage day. There is no charge for collection of yard waste.
Visit Public Services Center on the city of Waverly’s website at www.waverlyia.com, call 319-352-6247, or see the city’s spring newsletter for complete details.