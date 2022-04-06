St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School will host Easter breakfast on Sunday, April 17 from 8:15 to 11 a.m. at 301 First St. NW Waverly, Iowa. During the breakfast, there will be a free-will donation to support St. Paul’s youth trips and gatherings. For more information, contact Deb Bachman at deb.bachman@stpaulswaverly.org.
This breakfast is an opportunity for the congregation to come gather together in fellowship and celebrate the joy of Easter. This event is also a great chance for the congregation and community to support the summer youth trips.
“This annual breakfast is served by the youth of the congregation,” Deb Bachman, director of faith formation. “It serves as a great fundraiser for summer youth trips, including the ELCA Youth Gathering.”
Come gather together to celebrate Easter, enjoy a delicious meal and support St. Paul’s Youth Ministry Programs.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.