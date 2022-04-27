Two destination getaways and a premier package for a St. Louis baseball game are all part of the St. Paul’s Lutheran School Spring Social on Saturday, May 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Centre Hall in Waverly.
The adults-only evening will include a social hour from 5 to 6 p.m. with heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, musical entertainment, and live and silent auction bidding from 6 to 8 p.m.
An online silent auction with more than 60 items will go live Wednesday evening, May 4, with continued bidding opportunities at the Spring Social. Proceeds from the evening will support technology, curriculum, and educational enhancements at the school, which serves students in preschool through Grade 6.
The live auction on May 7 will include:
• A two-night stay for up to 12 persons in a five-bedroom, five-bath home in the Galena Territory, a two-hour drive from Waverly.
• A two-day Minnesota lake getaway for four at Willows on the River Resort in Lake City.
• A premier all-inclusive fan experience in the Legends Suite at Busch Stadium for the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs afternoon baseball game on Saturday, June 25.
• A one-hour flight for two departing from the Waverly Airport.
• Three meals hosted at local homes—a wood-fired-pizza night for eight, a breakfast brunch for six, and a brunch in the country for eight.
Tickets are $25 per person, including one complimentary beverage, and can be purchased at the church or online. Wartburg Service Trips are offering babysitting at The W during the Spring Social. Complete details can be found at www.stpaulswaverlyu.org/spring-social.