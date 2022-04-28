Volunteers are needed to help in planting the large Waverly Community Sharing Garden on Saturday morning, May 14, from 9 a.m. to noon, located at Second Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW. This is the 12th year for this major food growing and donation garden. Last year, more than 9,000 pounds of produce went to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and area social service agencies for the needy.
Bring your own masks and gloves. To volunteer, or for more information, contact Bremer County ISU Extension Director Ron Lenth, at 319-882-4275, or rlenth@iastate.edu.