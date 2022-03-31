The Waverly-Shell Rock sixth-grade band sponsored the annual solo festival on Thursday, March 3, at the Middle School.
All 58 students worked for two months to prepare their solos, W-SR Middle School band teacher Tyler Winkey said in a news release.
“The students played their best in front of a judge and a room filled with their proud families,” Winkey wrote.
A total of 16 soloists received the distinction of “Highly Superior,” the highest rating possible. Additionally, 34 students received a “Superior” rating and eight students received an “Excellent” rating. (No students received a “Good” rating, he said.)
“Highly superior”-rated soloists are listed as followed: Jacoby Buseman (percussion), Alex Barber (clarinet), Lauren Muntefering (french horn), Evan Grant (french horn), Harper Spooner (clarinet), Ava Stafford (alto sax), Kacper Barycki (trombone), Harper Keith (percussion), Jackson Epley (percussion), Ryker Eberhart (trumpet), Lincoln Lorenzen (percussion), Kruz Keller (trombone), Laniah Franzen (clarinet), Ainsley Prostine (clarinet), and Kayde Ericson (flute).
“Congratulations to these students on a truly stellar performance and their hard work,” Winkey said.
The judges for the evening were Ann and Ben Byersdorfer. Ann most recently directed fifth and sixth grade band at Cedar Falls Schools and recently changed career paths to work in healthcare. Her husband, Ben, directs eighth and ninth grade band at Peet Junior High in Cedar Falls.
“Both Byersdorfers had great things to say about our students and they were extremely impressed from all performances,” Winkey said.
Accompanists for the festival again this year were Sheryl Moeller and Terri Meier.
“Much of our student success is due to the talents of these fine accompanists,” Winkey said. “After taking a year off from accompanied solos last year due to COVID, it was great to have our accompanists come back and play for our students. We appreciate their time and dedication.”
Winkey issued a special thanks to “the parents of these fine students for their continued encouragement and support of the fine arts.”
“It’s events like this that bring out the best in our students,” he said.