On Wednesday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m., the McCaskey Lyceum will host a shared concert between Waverly-Shell Rock Jazz II and Wartburg Knightliters Jazz Band. The McCaskey Lyceum is located in the Saemann Student Center on the Wartburg College campus. Admission is free to the public.
The Wartburg Knightliters are led by Simon Harding. Harding is a professional musician, educator, composer and arranger with a love for all things saxophone and flute. He has directed the Knightliters for the past three years. This ensemble was founded in 1959 by Dr. Robert Lee, retired Director of Bands at Wartburg College.
Waverly-Shell Rock Jazz II is directed by Jim Vowels and is the younger of the two jazz ensembles at Waverly Shell Rock High School. This shared concert had been scheduled two years ago, but the pandemic put a halt to those plans. Both ensembles look forward to this shared experience.