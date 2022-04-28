The Waverly branch of American Association of University Women was recognized April 9 at the AAUW annual state conference in Des Moines as one of four branches in the state of Iowa with an increase in membership for the 2021-2022 year. Waverly officers present were Kim Folkers, president; Ann Henninger Trax, past president; Karen Lehmann, co-vice-president for membership. Folkers, also state vp for membership, led two breakout sessions on marketing and membership.
