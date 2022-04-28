Today

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 56F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy and becoming windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.