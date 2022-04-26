Waverly Exchange Club announced its students of the month for February and March, in early April.
Andrew Cummer, son of Kevin and Brenda Cummer, was selected as the Waverly Exchange Club’s February Student of the Month. Andrew is a three time DECA district and state champion and received the DECA Most Outstanding Award. He is in cross country and track, a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Andrew plans to attend Central College to study business and finance.
Jacqueline Schneider, daughter of Matthew and Amy Schneider, was selected as the Waverly Exchange Club’s March Student of the Month. Jacqueline is the treasurer of the student government, a cheerleader for several sports and has excelled as a two-time national qualifier in DECA. She has been involved in a variety of community projects. Jacqueline plans to attend Hawkeye Community College for a career in dental hygiene.