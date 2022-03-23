The effects of undiagnosed dyslexia can have far reaching impacts for learners who are struggling in an environment that is unable to identify or teach using strategies that are effective for students with disabilities.
Four local women are working to change that by creating the Waverly Area Dyslexia and Learning Differences support group to advocate for special education students and to help parents make the difficult journey of learning differences. They are also beginning to work closely with the Waverly-Shell Rock School District to advocate for changes at a district level to benefit students with learning differences.
This comes after they have seen their families and children deeply impacted by this common learning disability and their local school systems not being adequately trained and prepared to provide for their students, they said in a news release.
Dyslexia is a language-based learning disorder that creates challenges in reading, spelling, writing, math, and all aspects of a dyslexics day. It affects 20% of the population. It is seen across gender, race and intellectual ability.
Wendy Kepford, Megan Hunemuller, Anna Johnson, and Amber Pugh are mothers of students who have been diagnosed with dyslexia. They have joined together to address concerns within the Waverly-Shell Rock School District and to advocate for changes in the schools while also offering advocacy and mentoring to other parents of students with learning differences.
Each of these women has been on a journey that is parallel but also different for each of them.
Kepford has three children diagnosed with severe dyslexia as well as her husband. Her youngest is a W-SR senior this year and she has two older students in college.
She has fought for them to assure that services are in place and has felt the ongoing affects of the anxiety and depression that can co-occur for a learning disabled child.
Because dyslexia can occur in students with normal and accelerated intellectual ability, the impact of not being able to learn to read is for those children especially frustrating as they attempt navigate the academic system and the pressure to “try harder.” While the reality is that most dyslexic students are already trying harder and working harder than many of their general education peers. The disparity that these students experience can lead to heightened anxiety, depression and low self-esteem as these students experience feelings of frustration and inadequacy in a system that most often does not teach to their strengths and highlights their disability.
Kepford said she feels like after having arduously journeyed with each of her children, she wants to use what she has learned to advocate for others and support changes within the district.
Johnson, a trained teacher, said she has found that after the anxiety experienced within the school system, a move to home schooling for their dyslexic student has been the best fit. Being able to implement a structured literacy program for her student has led to greater success for her student and emotional stability.
All four ladies would agree they have seen compassion and caring in the classroom from teachers. But they say ultimately, unless teachers are trained and districts invest in structured literacy programs that students with dyslexia and similar disabilities will continue to fail.
What many do not understand, they said, is that the strategies that are most effective for dyslexic students, such as an evidence-based structured literacy format, can be used with equal success for all students within a school system. It isn’t necessary for districts to invest in separate trainings or curriculums to meet all the needs of students in the district.
One of the challenges for families of students with dyslexia is the out of pocket expenses. The Pugh family, like many others, has taken the route of outside tutoring and
instruction. They independently purchased a structured literacy program for their student and sought out a skilled teacher to work 1:1 with their son. While a great success for their student, this is not a reality for many students in poorer socio-economic situations. Many of those students don’t have an option for tutoring or independent instruction. According to Pugh, this makes it vital for our teachers to be trained and schools to have the tools to teach all our students in structured literacy.
Hunemuller’s younger student has made a difficult transition between schools this year, which has highlighted for them the importance of advocacy for their student and the challenges of working within a school system that isn’t always aware of best practice for students with dyslexia.
The need for support and encouragement for parents in being able to speak up for their child’s needs has been important for Hunemuller. She said she gained the confidence to speak up for her student in the face of resistance from the school and spearheaded joining forces with other advocates.