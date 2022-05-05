I’ve been wondering about fish lately. Specifically, 153 fish. Yes, that’s a very particular number. This came up last weekend in the congregation where I worshiped. The passage came from the end of the book of John in the New Testament and featured a fairly unmoored group of disciples who had seen Jesus risen from the dead but had also seen him disappear a few times. They decided to go fishing.
After a night on the sea when they had no luck fishing, Jesus appeared to them again and suggested that they put out the nets one more time. This time they get a tremendous haul of fish—153 to be exact.
On the one hand, this is a miracle story. A passage that exemplifies Jesus’ power and care for the disciples. But this miracle story of the 153 fish is paired with another narrative in which Jesus instructs one of the disciples to feed Jesus’ sheep. To care for his lambs.
I suggest that the two are connected.
No, sheep don’t eat fish. But it seems to me that this is a symbol of sorts. It’s a symbol for all that Jesus’ disciples would do in the next years to care for their neighbors around them. In their case this had to do with feeding the hungry and caring for the vulnerable in their midst. It also had to do with sharing their own experiences with Jesus, both before and after his death and resurrection. These 153 fish—evidently a symbol for all that they needed to serve those around them—were just what they needed to accomplish this task.
So, I’ve been wondering what it is that these fish might symbolize in our own communities. What are the needs? What are the gifts? It doesn’t take long to look around and see many of both. What is it that you have been given that you could share with others? A gift? A knowledge? A story? Perhaps something more material? I invite you to join me in wondering about what 153 fish might look like in your own life.