Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Dyson Koch is headed to the Class 1A Individual State Bowling Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Waterloo after a run of strikes and focus put him in third at a 1A qualifier held Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Monticello.
Koch bowled a 681 series.
Game one, he began as lightning from the line. He made eight strikes in a row, sweeping away 269 pins, Cougars head coach Todd Skoda said.
“(It was) his personal best as well as a new school record for a single game,” Skoda said.
Koch shook off “a down second game,” Skoda said, “kept his composure and focus and responded” in the third game to finish with a total 681.
The mentality focus that Skoda and assistant coach Brice Schissel emphasized shone through in Koch’s performance.
“Breathing techniques, and casting bad shots quickly from your mind are just a couple examples,” Skoda said. “Maintaining your focus and treating each shot as its own is the key to success in the sport of bowling.”
Skoda credited his assistant, Schissel, who offered something the head coach could not.
“He is a two-handed bowler, the same as Dyson,” Skoda said. Being ambidextrous, “(Schissel) has been able to help him develop the physical tools that has helped Dyson get where he is today.”
Koch’s score placed him 11th among all 32 individual state qualifiers in Class 1A.
The event is part of the Iowa High School Co-ed Bowling Championships which are spread across three days and two bowling alleys in Waterloo.
The Feb. 21 tournament for 1A opens to ticket-holders at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. start, at Maple Lanes Bowling Center, 2608 University Ave., in Waterloo. Ticket sales opened to the public beginning at 12:01 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Visit https://www.iahsaa.org/tickets for a link. Questions? Contact HomeTown Ticketing at 866-488-4849, option 1.