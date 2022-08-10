Here’s a riddle for you.
When Waverly-Shell Rock High School starts Aug. 23, Mr. McLellan will be there to direct the orchestra.
Four decades ago, the same thing could be said: Mr. McLellan was there to direct the orchestra.
Mr. McLellan was a young man then. Mr. McLellan is a young man now.
How is this possible?
They are, of course, two different Mr. McLellans. Bruce and Matt. Father and son. And both started their professional careers at Waverly-Shell Rock.
Bruce McLellan led the entire W-SR string program from 1981 to 1990. At that time, the orchestra program was very small, about 16 students in the high school, but Bruce remembers them well, listing off most of the names 21 years later (including this writer).
“People were supportive,” he noted. “The community was supportive. It was a nice community. Good kids to work with.”
Much support came from W-SR High School Choir Director Alan Hagen, who informally mentored the young orchestra director and helped him greatly.
“That was back before they had a mentoring program,” Bruce said, “when, if you got mentored, it was because somebody cared and truly wanted to help. And Al did.”
Over the years, the program grew, doubling in size before Bruce moved in 1990 to lead and grow the orchestra program in Oskaloosa, Iowa. That location put them closer to his family in Springfield, Missouri, and his wife Denise’s family in Clarinda, Iowa.
While they were in Waverly, Bruce and Denise had three boys: Mark, Scott and, four months before they moved, Matt.
All three boys continued the family tradition of playing string music, but only one followed in his father’s footsteps as a music teacher, and then literally in his footsteps at the W-SR high school.
“Of the three, if you were going to guess by the way they acted at concerts who would be a director, you wouldn’t have guessed Matt,” Bruce said.
“He would come to concerts for his older brothers, and he’d have his head down the whole time, like, ‘This is the most boring thing. I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to be here.’
“But he was absorbing, taking it all in,” Bruce continued. “It kind of shocked me sometime in high school, when he said, ‘You know, I think I might want to go into music.’”
Bruce had followed his father’s example and learned violin as his primary instrument. Matt chose the cello.
A pivotal experience for Matt was being selected for the Iowa All State Orchestra as a senior.
“I’d been trying for freshman year, sophomore year, junior year—finally my senior year, I made it,” he said. “I remember playing ‘The Moldau,’ which is a piece by Smetana, and fell in love with it.”
His father jumped in: “He made second chair in the cello section.”
“That was an encouraging experience for me,” Matt said. “The girl who sat next to me ended up going to Julliard.”
Both McLellans studied music at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, where Bruce’s dad served as orchestra director or choir director for over 40 years and where his mother taught clarinet.
“I was there for two years before deciding to transfer to UNI,” Matt said.
During his student teaching in West Des Moines, Matt was contacted by W-SR High School Principal David Fox to see whether he would like to interview for a position opening up because orchestra director Lori Nelson was leaving.
“I’m like, ‘Yeah!,’” Matt said. “It fell into my lap because people know him.” He nodded toward his father.
“I could not get more fortunate than that,” Matt said. “I got the job. I was excited about it. That was the spring of 2014.”
The program had grown more since his father’s days. The high school string program now includes more than 60 students, and grades five through eight have their own director, Sarah O’Neill.
Like his father, Matt enthused about the support he has received from the community, from the administration and from colleagues in the music program.
“We work together,” he said. “We collaborate. We get along. We support each other.”
Part of that support and collaboration comes from his parents, who have moved back to Waverly in retirement.
Bruce substitutes for the orchestra directors, leads clinics with the students, runs small group rehearsals and offers private string lessons. Denise, a pianist and also a retired music teacher, accompanies Matt’s students for solo contest.
“And on Tuesdays and Thursdays, they watch our kids,” Matt added. He and his wife Rachel have 4-year-old Lucy and 11-month-old Ben.
What is it like having both Mr. McLellans in Waverly at the same time?
“It’s been very positive,” said Matt. “It makes for a neat story, too, to tell people, ‘My dad used to have this position. This was his first teaching job, and now it’s my first teaching job!”