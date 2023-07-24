Sumner native Lily Mayo was named the 2023 Bremer County Fair Queen during the yearly ceremony on July 16. The Bremer County Fair also gave recognition to Kysa Klein, First Runner Up, Karissa Oldenburger, Second Runner Up, and Carsyn Seehase, Miss Congeniality.
Lily Mayo, 18, is the daughter of Dave and Stephanie Mayo. She is the 2023 Bremer County Beef Queen and is sponsored by the Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association. During her high school career, Lily was active in Cross Country, Track, Soccer, National Beta Club and Get-A Grip. In her community, Lily is active at the Sumner Public Library, Faith Evangelical Youth Group, Sumner Goal-Getters 4-H club and the Sumner Community Theater. This fall, she will be attending Coe College to major in business, with an emphasis on marketing and a collateral major in organizational science.
Kysa Klein, 17, is the daughter of Brenda Klein and Gary Klein. She is the newly crowned Bremer County Sheep Queen and is sponsored by the Bremer County Sheep Producers. This fall Kysa will be a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School where she is involved in FFA, Speech Team, and National Honor Society. She is also a member of the Townline 4-H club, she serves on Youth County Council, State 4-H Council and is a member of her church’s bible study group. After graduation she plans to attend Iowa State University to begin her education in veterinary medicine.
Karissa Oldenburger, 17, is the daughter of Seth Klobassa and Jodie Oldenburger. She is sponsored by Briley Miller with Farm Bureau Financial Services. This fall Karissa will be a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School where she is active in Volleyball, Wrestling, Soccer FFA, FCCLA and Spanish club. She is also a member of the Townline 4-H club and Youth County Council. After graduation she plans on attending Hawkeye Community College and majoring in animal science.
Carsyn Seehase, 17, is the daughter of Mark and Christi Seehase. She was just recently crowned Miss Sumner 2023 and is sponsored by Shonka Inspection and Handyman Services LLC. This fall she will be a senior at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School where she currently serves as Class President. Carsyn is involved in FCCLA where she is also an officer, Class Officers Publications and TAG. After graduation she plans to attend the University of Iowa to major in pre-med.
Visit www.bremercountyfair.com for photos and more information.