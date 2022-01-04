Linda Dianne Hughes, 73, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Tripoli on January 1, 2022.
Linda was born on June 28, 1948, to Paul and Margaret Block. She graduated from Tripoli Community Schools in 1966. She was joined in marriage to Darol Stahlhut in 1967. They were blessed with 2 daughters, Christina Lynn and Tracie Jean. They later divorced.
She married Dwight Hughes in 1976. Together they owned and operated Country Supply Company in Tripoli. They later divorced
Linda later was employed by Bremwood in Waverly, followed by Adults Incorporated in Waterloo. She retired from the Larrabee Vocational Center and Trinkets & Togs after 20 years as Vocational Program Director. She received the Legacy Award from the Nonprofit Leadership Alliance for her dedication.
Linda loved her dogs and loved to laugh, particularly while rewriting song lyrics and working out the choreography for the Silhouette performances. She enjoyed traveling; and trips with her sisters were especially loved.
She is survived by her daughters Christina (Matthew) Jurgensen and Tracie (James) Stewart, her granddaughter Kaitlyn Jurgensen (Justin Kipp), her step grandchildren, Cory Berry (Michelle Bacon) and Khloe Gray, her siblings Ruth Smith, Virgil (Karen) Block, Lois Pitz, LuAnn (Dennis) Weitzenkamp, Steven (Jennifer) Block, Rebecca (Mark) Smith and many nieces and nephews. Let’s not forget her special companion, Hershey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Margaret Block, her brothers, Leonard and Roger Block, her grandson, Joshua Jurgensen, her brothers-in-law, William Smith and Gerald Pitz, a niece, Bonnie Lopez, a nephew, David Block, and a niece’s husband, Eric Ballard.
A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.