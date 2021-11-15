Linda Gail Grote, 78, passed from this life into eternal life on November 8, 2021, at Oldorf Hospice House in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Linda was born in Valparaiso, Indiana, to J.D. and Alberta Coan. She graduated from Morgan Township High School in 1961. She met and married the love of her life, Gar Grote, while he was attending Valparaiso University. Linda and Gar moved to Waverly, Iowa, where they lived for 24 years until moving to Fort Wayne, Indiana, for 11 years and then Garner, Iowa, for 21 years. In 2020 they moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Linda will be remembered for her love of family, her diligence and energy in volunteer work, and her outgoing, positive nature. She loved sewing, crocheting, and knitting, and enjoyed projects of all kinds as well as being an avid reader. During her life she volunteered for various organizations and managed the food pantry in Garner for 15 years. She lived her faith and served in the Lutheran church community at St. John Lutheran in Waverly, Iowa, Concordia Lutheran in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and St. Paul Lutheran in Garner, Iowa. She was an active member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML). She worked as a homemaker as well as in a variety of positions in different industries and always enjoyed learning new things and meeting new people. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and loved spending time with family and friends. She was the bright light of her family and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children Christina (Mike) Ryan, of Plymouth, Minnesota, Lisa (Shannon) Sandquist, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Shelly (Dale) Janssen, of Clarksville, and Corey (Jenni) Grote, of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren Kimberly (Nick) Stouffer, Kara Ryan, Andrew Ryan, Emily Marie (Mattias) Gassman, Erik (Kellyn) Sandquist, Naomi (James) Teutschmann, Natalie (Alex) Schaffer, Brady Janssen, Austin Janssen, Connor Grote, and Rylie Grote; five great-grandchildren; her sister Barbara (George) Pearson, of Valparaiso, Indiana, and her brother Richard (Robin) Coan, of Naples, Florida. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Robert (Rose) Coan.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday December 4, 2021, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Inurnment: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.
A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website under the obituary for Linda Gail Grote, under the video tab starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday December 4, 2021.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Mercy/Oldorf Hospice House (mercycare.org/giving).