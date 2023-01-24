Linda Kay Pencil, 70, of Denver, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.

Linda was born December 2, 1952, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Melvin and Edna (Johnson) Edwards. She graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1972. On August 23, 1975, she was united in marriage to James “Jim” Pencil in Allison, Iowa. To this union three children were born, Toby, Todd and Roseanna. Linda worked as a dietary cook at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner and the Denver Sunset Home. In addition, she worked as a cook for a short time for the Denver Schools and for many years at the Waverly-Shell Rock middle school. She also worked alongside Jim on the farm. Jim passed away in 2017, and Linda continued living in Denver until entering the nursing home.