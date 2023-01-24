Linda Kay Pencil, 70, of Denver, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.
Linda was born December 2, 1952, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Melvin and Edna (Johnson) Edwards. She graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1972. On August 23, 1975, she was united in marriage to James “Jim” Pencil in Allison, Iowa. To this union three children were born, Toby, Todd and Roseanna. Linda worked as a dietary cook at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner and the Denver Sunset Home. In addition, she worked as a cook for a short time for the Denver Schools and for many years at the Waverly-Shell Rock middle school. She also worked alongside Jim on the farm. Jim passed away in 2017, and Linda continued living in Denver until entering the nursing home.
Linda was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield. In her younger years, she and Jim enjoyed square dancing. She was crafty, often working on a bead or ornament project. She also collected owls. Through the years she enjoyed tagging along with the boys to tractor pulls and vintage coup races.
Linda is survived by her two sons; Toby (Barb) Pencil of Denver and Todd (Cindy) Pencil of Denver, two grandchildren; Conor and Cara Pencil of Denver, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, a daughter, Roseanna Pencil, two sisters; Lois Edwards and Sue Stamp, and one brother; Dean Edwards.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, at St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield in Denver with Pastor Jared McLey officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Denver. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. (319) 984-5379