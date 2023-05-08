The Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Unit 176 has selected Lindee Rohne to attend Girls State on June 18-23, on the Drake University campus in Des Moines. Young women across the state of Iowa have an opportunity to attend this event the third week of June, learning about government at the local, county and state levels, and the duties and privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Entertainment and fun are also included in the week’s activities.
Lindee is currently a junior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, and is the daughter of Kevin and Kodi Rohne. Once Lindee attends Girls State, and graduates from WSR, she will be the recipient of the George and Kathleen Beebe Girls State Scholarship in the amount of $5000, given in two increments for her freshman and sophomore years of college or trade school.