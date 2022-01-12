In the first meeting of 2022, the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board accepted the retirement of a longtime education leader and also tabled, like the Bremer County Board of Supervisors, action on a federal COVID-19 mandate.
They also heard an update on the five-year old extracurricular STEM-based Robotics program, approved a state funding request for at-risk cost reimbursement, and listened to Board President Dennis Epley explain past W-SR and current Iowa School Board Association goals.
Christi Lines, the current principal of West Cedar and Southeast Elementary schools, said her retirement will be effective at the school year.
“I have been blessed to serve with wonderful Board Members, administrators, teachers, staff, families, and students,” Lines told Waverly Newspapers after the meeting. “I look forward to the new opportunities that retirement will bring. At the same time, I will greatly miss the work and rhythm of education and the dedicated people who make W-SR such a special school system.”
A Plainfield native and UNI alum, Lines began her career in education at Turkey Valley in 1981. Her first educational leadership role was as principal of St. Paul’s Elementary. Later, she served as principal of both Southeast Elementary and St. Paul’s, bridging the public-parochial school divide. Both West Cedar and Southeast were named national Blue Ribbon Schools during her leadership tenure.
Looking back on that full career, Lines said, “Although floods and the pandemic were certainly unique events, I think each year brought new challenges and opportunities. Working with children and their families has been extremely rewarding.”
The Board listened to six residents express concerns about the national vaccine mandate affecting organizations with more than 100 workers. This policy item was tabled pending national and state reviews in progress.
Superintendent Ed Klamfoth announced the decision to table in an email to parents, and on the board agenda writing, “Given recent action by Iowa OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and the pending Supreme Court decision, at this time I am recommending that this item be tabled until it becomes clear that we are required to adopt such a policy.”
Audience member Chris Holthaus encouraged board members “not to comply with health tyranny,” and Emily Callahan urged the board to “stand against unconstitutional discrimination and segregation.”
“I would encourage those of you here to reach out to federal officials,” responded Klamfoth. “For us to willfully ignore a federal rule would not be ethical or economical. There would be fines of up to $132,000 per incident.”
Community members questioned the timing of an email reminder to be vaccinated, delivered to employees the day before winter break. That timing would have allowed employees to be fully vaccinated before the proposed OSHA deadline, Feb. 9.
Later, members of the Wave Droids and the Shell Bots, the names of the two W-SR robotics teams — represented by Rain Hein, Mason Kotlarz, Will Potter, Elise Storlie, Rebecca Zheng and Tony Hobson — displayed the functions of two robots and made a case for district support of the program.
The robots were built by students from scratch and programmed to perform tasks, like moving balls or collecting and tossing rings. Students pointed to lifelong skills gained through their work: problem solving, communication, and cooperation.
They enumerated the increase in student participation by both genders, competition successes, and team graduates who are now pursuing university degrees in engineering, computer engineering, kinesiology and mathematics.
The program is at a crossroads of student growth and loss of volunteer coaches. To address that, students made a request for direct W-SR support.
During the past five years, robotics has been supported by parents, teachers, and volunteer coaches, with area businesses providing financial support. The students cited area school districts who have paid robotics team coaches. Many of the current volunteers are “aging out” as their students graduate, the student presentation team told the board.
“There has been so much community support and great sponsors. Without this community, our success would not have happened,” said W-SR volunteer Robotics Coach Leslie Potter, who is also a professor of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering at Iowa State. The Potters will be moving to Ames.
Potter encouraged board members and the public to attend the robotics teams’ home meet on Saturday in Bock Gymnasium. Admission is free and concessions are available. Robotic inspections run from 8:30-10 a.m. with matches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In other business, board members approved a State request of $391,740 to make more funding available for the At-Risk /Dropout Prevention program by a 4-0 vote. Program costs actually run near $1 million annually, Klamfoth said. The request is a percentage based on district per pupil educational costs of $7,227. Of the district’s 2,168 students, 294 students are listed as at-risk.
In other news, groundbreaking for construction of the two new elementary facilities is anticipated to be May 31, with a goal to have the new schools opened during Winter Break 2023-24, according to Epley.
Epley also reviewed the 2021 Board Goals which included facilities, finance, academics, board learning, equity, and sportsmanship. As the Iowa Legislature opens its 2022 session, he added that the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) has adopted these legislative priorities for Iowa K-12 Schools: support for preschool and dropout/at-risk programs, increasing supplemental state aid, and support for mental health initiatives.
W-SR school board goals will be adopted at the next board meeting. Due to schedule conflicts, the next two months’ meetings will be on the first Monday of the month rather than the second. Those meetings are scheduled for Feb. 7 and March 7.