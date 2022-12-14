Serving Others --- It is what LIONS are all about. It is in our motto – “WE SERVE”!
Whether we provide handicapped – accessible ramps to doing pre-school children’s eye screenings (KidSight), we are in our community for everyone.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Serving Others --- It is what LIONS are all about. It is in our motto – “WE SERVE”!
Whether we provide handicapped – accessible ramps to doing pre-school children’s eye screenings (KidSight), we are in our community for everyone.
The activities and programs we support at the Waverly Library and Senior Center along with our active involvement by sponsoring Cub Scout Pack 3090 and B.S.A. Scout Troop 90, we are committed to Serving the community.
The Waverly Lions Club is open to all men and women 18-years of age and older residing in the Waverly – Shell Rock area. We even have members living & working outside this area. Serving others is our goal no matter wherever we are found.
Let’s put it this way --- “We Want You to be a LION”. You are invited to attend one of our regular meetings on the second & fourth Monday’s of the month at 7 p.m. at Peace United Church of Christ. Introduce yourself, be Welcomed, be Invited to Join by a current Lion member and get Involved! Better yet, find out about an upcoming service project or fundraising activity and really become a Lion.
The Waverly Lions have recently inducted four new members --- will you be the next new Lion? We hope so! Contact Lion Stephen Becker at lionstephenb@mediacombb.net or Lion Mark Trax at mfcharles9@gmail.com for additional information.
The Waverly Lions Club will be celebrating its 79th year of Service to others in 2023. Lions have been Serving in our communities and around the world since 1917, now with more than 1.4 million members in more than 200-countries. Lions make a difference by providing ‘Loving Service to others’.
We invite everyone to check us out --- the Waverly Lions need your input to help grow the service opportunities for our communities.
Let us by your ‘Service Family’! Visit with us, Learn more about us, get Involved with us and Join Us --- Be a Lion and SERVE others lovingly.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy with snow showers early and steady snow likely later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.