The Waterloo Lions Club will have a truckload of books when its twice annual sale moves to the National Cattle Congress, Sept. 22-26, for the first time.
Because of the pandemic, most of the books have been gathering in a semi-trailer for more than a year. Both hardbacks and paperbacks will be offered in the center of Estel Hall during normal fair hours.
The large selection includes fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, cookbooks and religious books. Hardbacks will sell for $1 each; paperbacks, 50 cents, and children’s books, 10 for $1.
Lions members have made sure all the donated books are in good condition.
The proceeds will help local residents in need of eyeglasses and hearing aids.
The book sale, which dates back more than 50 years, was previously held at Crossroads Square Shopping Center. It is the Waterloo Lions Club’s largest annual fundraiser.