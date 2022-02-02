It just wasn’t the Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team’s night Tuesday against Clear Lake.
Head coach Nate Steege admitted as much after the Go-Hawks fell to the Lions, 73-40, in a non-conference matchup in Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
He saw the struggles his team had early, but he hoped there was a bright spot as the buzzer sounded in the first period.
“I thought the 3 at the end of the quarter (by Cole Hotz) would give us a little spark, but credit to (Clear Lake), they shot the ball extremely well. They went 6 for 8 from the 3-point line in the second quarter and kind of stretched it out and had another little run to start the half — the second half — and we were just never able to recover.”
Unofficially, Clear Lake (11-4 overall, 6-4 North Central Conference) was 30 for 54, or 55.6%, from the floor for the game, including 11 of 21 from 3-point range. W-SR (11-6, 6-2 Northeast Iowa Conference) was 15 for 38 shooting, or 39.5%, with 7 for 26 from behind the arc.
The Lions were led by Carson Toebe, who scored 25 points on 10 of 19 from the floor, 5 for 10 from downtown. Steege said the senior 6-foot-3 guard is tough to keep from scoring.
“I don’t know if there’s anyone out there who can guard him one-on-one,” he said. “He was on tonight. When he gets it going early, he’s usually going the whole night.
“We had a little trouble slowing him down, but really, it’s their other guys who got away from us, other kids who hit those 3s that was the difference-maker for them. He’s going to get 20-some every night. There’s just no way around that. It’s just a matter of what the other guys do, and they shot it really well tonight.”
Toebe was supported by Thomas Meyer, who scored 14 on 7 of 9 from the floor, and Cael Stephany, who came off the bench to notch 10 points with a pair of triples.
Steege said the Lions were able to get through the Go-Hawk defense.
“It was a frustrating evening for us,” he said. “Until I go back and watch the film, I can’t put my finger on one thing. Obviously, we’ve got some things that we need to clean up.
“Our kids played hard. We just didn’t execute well. We didn’t do what we needed to do to win, and we just have to move on from it and move on.”
Meanwhile, Cole Marsh paced the Go-Hawks with 12 points, but he made just 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 of 9 from bonus distance. Noah Frazell and Cole Hotz each added seven, while no one else had more than three points.
Full statistics were not yet loaded onto Varsity Bound by press time.
Next up for the Go-Hawks is a trip to Cresco to face Crestwood (7-12, 1-7) in NEIC play on Friday. Steege expects a battle from the Cadets.
“They’re playing better basketball right now,” he said. “It’s going to be a physical game. We can’t take anybody for granted at this point. We’ve got to have two good days of preparation here and go win a conference game on Friday.”
CLEAR LAKE 73, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 40
Clear Lake……12 22 19 20 — 73
Waverly-SR……11 10 9 10 — 40
Clear Lake: Carson Toebe 10-19 0-1 25, Thomas Meyer 7-9 0-1 14, Cael Stephany 4-5 0-0 10, Jagger Schmitt 3-3 0-0 8, Joe Faber 3-5 0-0 7, Jett Neuberger 2-4 2-2 7, Travaughn Luyobya 1-5 0-0 2, Titan Schitt 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Alex Brcka 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Litzel 0-0 0-0 0, Garvin Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, totals 30-54 2-4 73.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Cole Marsh 5-13 0-0 12, Noah Frazell 2-6 2-2 7, Cole Hotz 3-5 0-0 7, Luke Frazell 1-3 1-1 3, Clay Draper 1-2 0-0 3, Jordan Kruse 1-1 0-0 3, Luis Portillo 1-3 0-0 3, Tyler Gayer 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Lord 0-1 0-0 0, Caden Hotz 0-2 0-0 0, Austin Souhrada 0-0 0-0 0, Jude Landers 0-0 0-0 0, totals 15-38 3-3 40.
Three-point goals: CL 11-21 (Toebe 5-10, J. Schmitt 2-2, Stephany 2-3), W-SR 7-26 (Marsh 2-9, N. Frazell 1-4, Draper 1-2, Kruse 1-1, Portillo 1-3, Co. Hotz 1-2); Fouled out: none; Officials: Mike Dehrkopp, Karl Woodridge and Jason Slater.