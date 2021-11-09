All are welcome to attend a special reception for award-winning Colored Pencil Artist Bruce W. Litterer from Shell Rock. The open house is hosted by Plum Creek Art/Connie Mohr Gallery, 115 W. Main St., Fredericksburg, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
Bruce Litterer has been working with colored pencils for seven years, and his art has developed into detailed, creative drawings of rural Iowa farm life and wildlife. Bruce’s art is a blending of prisma colored pencils with odorless turpentine to create a watercolor background with four to six layers of colored pencils on top of each other throughout the drawing. The exhibit of his art work continues from Nov. 14- Dec. 28 at the Connie Mohr Gallery.
Take time to stop in between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Plum Creek Art/Connie Mohr Gallery to meet the artist, view the exhibit, enjoy refreshments and visit with Plum Creek volunteers about upcoming classes.
Plum Creek Art/Connie Mohr Gallery is a non-profit, all- volunteer group dedicated to promoting local and regional artists and art education for children and adults. Admission is always free to Connie Mohr Gallery. The organization is named for Connie Mohr, who was a talented, respected professional artist who lived in Fredericksburg for many years.