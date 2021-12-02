A retired Waverly-Shell Rock activities director has received his peers’ highest honor, as announced on Tuesday.
Dave Litterer is one of six inductees into the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame for 2021-2022. He joins Boone’s Ken Beverlin, Pleasantville’s Jeff Cook, Ames’ Judge Johnson, Iowa City West’s Scott Kirby and Dallas Center-Grimes’ Steve Watson in the honor.
The IHSADA will hold its convention March 26-29, with the hall of fame ceremony occurring at 6 p.m. March 28 at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel and Convention Center.