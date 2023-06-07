Bruce William Litterer’s apartment hosts images of the rural beauty of Bremer County. His small living room is a multifaceted space acting as a “studio” and showcasing his original colored pencil work as well as the colorful award ribbons from various exhibits on the walls.
The drawing of an old tow truck in “Towing Into The Past,” for instance, is one of many portraits of Iowa’s past and present.
The Plainfield native uses colors in his drawing to convey time’s impact on his childhood memories. The truck’s retro blue color and its combination with the rusty orange demonstrates Litterer’s apt use of color.
In order to achieve the color balance, the self-taught artist blends his colored pencil drawings with turpentine, a solvent often used in soap and cosmetics. The 69-year-old Shell Rock artist fell in love with colored pencils after discovering the application of turpentine.
“Once [turpentine] dries, I add a little bit more darker colors. The same principle as watercolor really,” Litterer said.
He draws his inspiration from walks in nature and around town. He often takes his camera with him in case he sees a memorable scene. He sometimes uses the pictures in his drawings or sometimes he merges the present with his childhood memories, just as he did in “Farmall M Breakout.”
It is as if Litterer clears the rust off of a tractor, uncovering its true beauty. The now old and rusty tractor shimmered poppy red back in its glorious days in Litterer’s childhood.
Litterer’s paintings remind others of their childhood in the farms. Growing up in rural Iowa, Litterer finds visual poetry in corn, hay, animals, barn, leaves and anything else that he relates to his childhood as a farm kid.
The most recent work, ”Life’s Little Discoveries,” depicts three little kids playing with a doll house, a boat and a Tonka truck in a flowerbed.
This is the second time he has worked on this project. After getting laid off from his job as a carpenter in 1999, Litterer started drawing with only a pen and ink. “Life’s Little Discoveries” was one of the projects he worked on in this period of his life.
Due to financial reasons, Litterer went back into the construction business with Featherlite Trailers in Nashua in 2005.
He worked there until 2015 when he was diagnosed with cancer. He then retired and started pursuing his dream of colored pencils.
Litterer’s cancer has been in remission since 2017, allowing him to focus on drawing more.
Litterer’s interest in drawing comes from his family. His great aunt and cousin taught art, and his mom, Davidene, made artistic crafts in her free time. She often gifted those to family members, which ignited Litterer’s now passion for art.
Many area residents have encountered his work at the annual Waverly Art Walk. He also exhibits his art in various other galleries around Iowa. He makes prints and note cards with his pieces, which are available for purchase.
On June 10, he will be showing his work at the MacNider Arts Festival in Mason City.
“I always drew on and off in my life but I think I had to look at life for a while and relate and understand,” Litterer said. “I realize now that my experiences and what I’ve done come in through my drawings.”