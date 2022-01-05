As wrestling goes, the local Little Go-Hawk Tournament has become the standard. This year the tourney — which Arlo Flege began in the 1970s — also set an attendance record.
“Every wrestler who walked our halls wrestled in that tournament,” past Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Rick Caldwell said, per tournament organizer Roger Riggins.
In the more than half-century of tournament history, attendance has overflowed from its original space in the W-SR High School Bock Gym to also occupy the new gym, Riggins said.
A little over a year ago, organizers canceled the event to help avoid any situations that might cause local wrestlers to be quarantined, Riggins said.
It came back stronger.
The youth tournament on Dec. 29 saw “a record” 587 participants, Riggins said. It awarded T-shirts to 86 bracket-winners hailing from as far as Nebraska and medals to all place-winners.
Participants included 108 girls — up from 38 in 2019 — some of whom also competed in the co-ed brackets.
“We had record participants this year,” Riggins said, noting the event ran well but “a little long.” Organizers routinely review and adjust after each event as they will do, he said, for next year.
One plan that worked: personal attention.
“Waverly Area Wrestling Club had 137 wrestlers competing on Wednesday and our coaches had a plan in place to ensure they were coached all day,” Riggins said.
Waverly Area Wrestling Club placed first as a team with 209.5 points, followed locally by Denver Wrestling Club (2) with 179.5 and Nashua-Plainfield (4) with 150.
A random drawing was held for a Nintendo Switch Lite, and Joel Hacker of Benton, in southeast Iowa, won it.
“The event is run by our amazing volunteers, but Amanda Riggins (board treasurer) is much of the brains behind the operation,” Riggins said. She’s also his wife.
He credited Brian Jorgensen and his family, who “are new to the area, but had all hands on-deck helping wherever possible.”
“This tournament was the debut of our new score clocks — designed, manufactured, and assembled by Rusty Hagarty (board president),” Riggins said.
The great turnout “does not go unnoticed,” according to Mayor Adam Hoffman.
“As with any event in the city, be it the Bremer County Fair, Heritage Days or Wartburg Homecoming, we usually see a pleasant increase in traffic in our retail and restaurant establishments,” Hoffman said.
Riggins said the tournament leaned on Jimmy John’s and Domino’s, for instance, to keep the wrestlers and fans fed.
“We see hotel occupancies up as well,” Hoffman said of such events. “All of these result in not just sales tax revenues, but also the revenues directly to the businesses which allows them to prosper.”
TEAM SCORES
1. Waverly Area Wrestling Club — 209.5
2. Denver Wrestling Club — 179.5
3. Mat Monkey Wrestling Club of Charles City — 174
4. Nashua-Plainfield — 150
5. Unattached — 149.5
6. Northeast Iowa Wrestling Club — 143
7. Big Game Wrestling Club of North Liberty — 138
7 (tie). The Hawkeye Wrestling Club (THWC) of Iowa City — 138
9. Riceville — 125
10. USA Mat Club (UMC) of Cedar Falls — 122
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Local bracket winners and their matches are listed by age group. 1-RR indicates first-place in round-robin.
PK-K
Bracket 1, Caleb Miller, Denver, Denver Wrestling Club, 1-RR
Br. 5, Jace Hubbard, Waverly, (Waverly Area Wrestling Club), over Treyton Steege, Waverly, (WAWC), Fall 1:42
Br. 9, Boston Jorgenson, Waverly, (WAWC) over Declan Wolthoff, (Riceville), Fall 0:25
Br. 11, Cael Hansen, Janesville, (WAWC), 1-RR
GIRLS
Br. 17, Abigail Peterson, Denver, (WAWC), 1-RR
Br. 18, Makyia Djoumessi, Waverly, (WAWC), 1-RR
Br. 20, Violet Diaz, Waverly, (WAWC) over Ainsley Hemann, Osage, (Unattached), Fall 0:14
Br. 22, Camille Schult, Waverly, (WAWC) over Amalia Djoumessi, Waverly, (WAWC), Dec 10-3
GRADES 1-2
Br. 33, Boaz Diaz, Waverly, (WAWC) over Cooper Jacobs, Osage, (Mat Monkey Wrestling Club), Dec 6-2
Br. 34, Braxton Reighard, Waverly, (WAWC) over Layton Wheelan, Waverly, (WAWC), Fall 2:48
Br. 37, Jace Cross, Denver, (DWC), over Charlie Nuss, Dike, (UMC), Fall 0:24
Br. 39, Jack Walters, Denver, (Denver Wrestling Club) over Harlyn Miller, Parkersburg, (Dirty Bird Wrestling Club), Fall 0:25
GRADES 3-4
Br. 46, Boaz Diaz, Waverly, (Waverly Area Wrestling Club) over Lucas Whitinger, Waverly, (Waverly Area Wrestling Club), Dec 5-0
Br. 52, Weston Whitcome, Waverly, (WAWC) over Broderick Burrier, Moline, Ill. (Young Guns Wrestling Club), Dec 9-3
Br. 56, Jake Heller, Denver, (DWC) fall Harrison Wedeking, Decorah, (Northeast Iowa Wrestling Club), Fall 1:50
GRADES 5-6
Br. 68, Easton Jorgenson, Waverly, (WAWC) over Cain Rodgers, West Union, (THWC), Dec 7-4
Br. 69, Jebidiah Ebaugh, Denver, (DWC) over Dustin Riessen, Holstein, (Pirate Wrestling Club), Fall 1:09
Br. 70, Lincoln Wheelan, Waverly, (WAWC) over Conner Schoneman, Cedar Falls, (IAWC), Dec 8-1
Br. 77, Maddox Westendorf, Shell Rock, (WAWC), 1-RR
Br. 78, Gavin Landers, Denver, (IAWC), over Sam Egan, Sumner, (Sumner-Fredricksburg), Fall 1:10
Br. 80, Ethan Christoffer, Cedar Falls, (Waverly Area Wrestling Club), over Sawyer Kirby, Williamsburg (Wrath), Fall 0:56
Br. 81, Boden White, Denver, (IAWC), over Aiden Hippen, Clear Lake, (Clear Lake Wrestling Club), Dec 3-0
Br. 83, Eli Kalainoff, Nashua, (Nashua-Plainfield), over Mekyver Hagarty, Charles City, (WAWC), Dec 6-2