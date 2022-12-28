Faith lets us recollect God’s love we’ve experienced and known in our lives because it is “remembering God’s love towards us.” (Abraham Joshua Heschel said, “The Bible is the remembrance of God’s love toward us.”) The faith is a remembrance of God’s grace. This is about recalling and reliving God’s grace in everyday life.

Looking back on your life, do you feel like you’ve lived in God’s presence? Where was God in your life this past year, these past 365 days? Did God seem to be with you only at church? Or was God there when you woke up in the morning? Have you met God who encourages you to cry out when you’re weak and lonely? When you’re hurt, who cries with you?