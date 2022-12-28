Faith lets us recollect God’s love we’ve experienced and known in our lives because it is “remembering God’s love towards us.” (Abraham Joshua Heschel said, “The Bible is the remembrance of God’s love toward us.”) The faith is a remembrance of God’s grace. This is about recalling and reliving God’s grace in everyday life.
Looking back on your life, do you feel like you’ve lived in God’s presence? Where was God in your life this past year, these past 365 days? Did God seem to be with you only at church? Or was God there when you woke up in the morning? Have you met God who encourages you to cry out when you’re weak and lonely? When you’re hurt, who cries with you?
Often, we complain that we can’t see God with our eyes: How can we pray if we can’t even see him?; We wonder if God listens, why he hasn’t spoken to us or appeared to us. But I have a question for you. When was the last time you came before God with full trust? Our inability to hear or see God isn’t because he’s not here with us, it’s because we’re not honest and faithful.
St. Augustine, who laid the foundation for the Christian faith, wrote a book titled Confession, which includes the story of his repentance. He says, “Something drew up from the bottom of my soul, heaping up all the misery inside my heart; there arose a mighty storm, bringing a mighty shower of tears.... I cast myself down, under a certain fig-tree, giving in fully to my tears.... I was speaking and weeping in the most bitter contrition from my heart, when, lo! I heard from a neighboring house, a voice, as of a boy or a girl, I know not, chanting, and repeating, ‘Take up and read; Take up and read.’ And I arose from the torrent of my tears.” Augustine heard the word of God through the voices of these children. And he picked up the Bible next to him and read Romans 13:13-14. “Let us walk properly as in the daytime, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and sensuality, not in quarreling and jealousy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to gratify its desires.” There had been a swipe taken by the knife of the holy spirit at Augustine’s sinful youth.
Others walking by might not have noticed the children’s singing. The singing, however, came from God to Augustine, who opened his heart out to God in the midst of deep regret for his sinful nature. There is nothing special about this, since it can happen to anyone who prays and confesses to God in a heartfelt manner. The experience became a symbol of God’s promise, love, and presence for Augustine.
The year 2022 is coming to an end, and we are waiting for the year 2023 to begin. I suggest that you take the time to think deeply and look deep within yourself. Is there anything in your life that symbolizes God’s promise to you?
Augustine’s experience could not be considered miraculous in any way. When we look back on the year 2022, we can see that God’s presence was not manifested in great ways. However, even in the smallest details of our lives, God was with us. Rather than how great your experience was, what matters most is how close you felt to God during your experience.
Can only visible things be considered tokens of God’s promise? No, I do not believe so. You may feel tokens of thankfulness, faith, and affection every day. Each day, we experience a great deal of change in our hearts. The scene changes from heaven to hell in a split second. We are scared and concerned when we are ill and in the hospital. We also feel a more intense sense of God’s presence. During times of loneliness, we feel the presence of God. All of these things provide us with a sense of God’s presence. Perhaps our homes are one of the greatest signs of God’s presence.
Why not set aside today and tomorrow to reflect on how God has loved you and led you throughout the past year. The presence of God makes us feel loved and cherished as his children. Take a look around you. How do you feel and what do you see? There might be ornaments on your Christmas tree, lights surrounding your house, a tiny baby in a manger in a nativity set, or Christmas cards that have not yet been mailed on your dining table. They always tell you something that makes you smile or makes you look sorrowful, no matter who they are. All of them, however, are signs of God’s presence with you and your family in the form of love and grace.
Rev. Kwang Song is the pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly.