In the midst of several campaign stops, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives District 2 Liz Mathis stumped in Waverly twice on Tuesday.

In the morning Mathis, who has been an Iowa State Senator since 2011, attended an event at Wartburg college and at night she joined Democratic candidate for governor Deirdre DeJear at a town hall at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. Only a few students showed up for the event at Wartburg College, and students organizers told the campaign that this was likely because of a scheduling overlap with a forum held by Wartburg’s new president Dr. Rebecca Nieduski where she was laying out her vision for the future of the college. Mathis took this time to sit down with Waverly Newspapers to talk about her recent rallies at college campuses, the policies she’s running on and her connection to Wartburg.