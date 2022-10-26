In the midst of several campaign stops, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives District 2 Liz Mathis stumped in Waverly twice on Tuesday.
In the morning Mathis, who has been an Iowa State Senator since 2011, attended an event at Wartburg college and at night she joined Democratic candidate for governor Deirdre DeJear at a town hall at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. Only a few students showed up for the event at Wartburg College, and students organizers told the campaign that this was likely because of a scheduling overlap with a forum held by Wartburg’s new president Dr. Rebecca Nieduski where she was laying out her vision for the future of the college. Mathis took this time to sit down with Waverly Newspapers to talk about her recent rallies at college campuses, the policies she’s running on and her connection to Wartburg.
Having already visited the University of Northern Iowa, Mount Mercy University and Grinnell, and with plans to visit Luther College, Loras College, Clarke University, Coe College and Kirkwood Community College, Mathis knows how to frame her message for Iowa’s younger voters and how to set herself apart from her Republican opponent, incumbent Ashley Hinson.
And it is simple; she says she is running because she wants to lower costs for families; wants to preserve Medicare and Social Security and wants to protect reproductive rights.
“Right now, we see gasoline prices going up and when we’re buying our groceries at the store we see fewer groceries at the store,” she said. “Those are things that can be alleviated with some things from the government, not all things from the government. Congress presented a price gouging bill and it would prevent big companies from gouging consumers. My opponent voted against that. So they also presented the Inflation Reduction Act. She voted against that as well. And that was taking a look at lowering prescription drug prices, which would definitely benefit, you know, families, lowering the cost of insulin at $35 a month, which helps a lot of families.”
Mathis believes that Congress can help alleviate some spending for Americans at the gas pump as well, noting that E-15 fuel was approved for the rest of the country, after Iowa became the first state to adopt E-15 standard fuel earlier this year.
“That’s great for farmers,” she said. “You know, that opens up another market and that’s great for commodity prices. And so hopefully, you know, the balance will be that farmers are benefiting from the promotion of E-15 and everybody across the country is using E15. It’s kept our gas prices lower than the rest of the country.”
Mathis noted that no matter if she’s going to an event, knocking on people’s doors, or conducting a survey to ask people about the issues that matter most to them, the preservation of Medicare and Social Security are always top on the list.
“Is that a cost to a family?” she asked. “ Is that a healthcare issue? Well, they, I think, are worried that two Republicans, Rick Scott and Ron Johnson, have talked about sunsetting Medicare and Social Security, and they they call it as socialistic agenda and, you know, socialistic spending. I don’t think it’s that at all. I think it’s a social safety net, most certainly. Can it be made better? Sure. There’s a lot of paperwork around it. I think that people really benefit from Medicare and Social Security.”
The topic is very personal for Mathis, who said that both of her parents benefited greatly from having such social safety nets.
“My dad was dying of congestive heart failure and he needed a valve replacement,” she said. “And he was taking care of my mother, who had Parkinson’s. They were living, you know, in assisted living. So when he got sick it was kind of just this chaos taking care of my parents. And I was the daughter who was taking care of them. So I can see how Medicare and Social Security are really beneficial to people. It helped my dad pay for his medical bills and also for my mom. And to have that sunsetted, that would have been devastating for someone like them.”
As for reproductive rights, Mathis describes herself as a pro-choice woman, and says that with the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade she saw many women, including her daughter, go from being first-class to second-class citizens.
“I will go to Washington and attempt to codify Roe,” she said.
“I believe that my opponent shouldn’t be the one deciding what my health care is or your health care or her health care. I think that’s something that’s a decision that a woman should make on her own and in concert with her doctor or her clergy or her family.”
Seeking middle ground on immigration
But Mathis’ beliefs and proposals aren’t necessarily straight down party lines, She believes that there are some issues where she can make up common ground with Republican voters.
“I differ from the [Biden] administration on their work or lack of their work along the border,” Mathis said. “I think we’ve seen and heard and read things about that chaos at the border and how we can eliminate that or how we can actually help people become legal citizens in the United States.”
Mathis advocates for an increase in border patrol, an increase in technology along the border, such as drone work, and also putting in more effort to get paperwork done so that fewer families are left languishing at the border. She also spoke about communities like the Catherine McAuley Center in Cedar Rapids that help find housing, good jobs, and reduce language barriers for legal immigrants.
“And that’s what we should really be doing,” she said. “There are jobs that are open that Iowans will not fill or cannot fill. And so legal immigration is, you know, a resolution to that. The other thing that we have to press is that Congress should make sure that there is a path to citizenship and for years, we have been asking Congress to solve that and come up with a solution.”
Mathis on CO2 pipeline
On the subject of the proposed Heartland Navigator pipeline that would run through several Iowa counties, including Bremer, Mathis was firm in her beliefs about protecting farmers.
“No eminent domain,” she said. “That’s the bottom line. I don’t believe that it should be applied at all. That is more for something like a public safety issue or a public access issue, like a road. You know, the DOT occasionally uses eminent domain. Occasionally, it is a rare occurrence when they do, and I don’t believe the pipeline is of public use or public access.”
Mathis has former ties to Waverly. A former professor in the Communications zdepartment, the former news anchor taught at Wartburg College from 1996 to 1998.
“I was the McElroy chair of Communication Arts,” she said. “I loved my teaching. I was offered a gob to come back into journalism to help create a new blueprint for a newsroom at KCRG so I left my job here and I went back into television subsequently, and the Board of Regents asked me if I would serve on the Board of Regents, and absolutely I said yes. And so I’ve been on the Board of Regents for many years. I think it’s maybe 13, 15 years that I’ve been on the Board of Regents.”
In the evening, after having made a trip to Luther College, Mathis returned to Waverly for a town hall with Deirde DeJear, Democratic candidate for Governor, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. The room was packed, with approximately 65 people, majority Democrats, overflowing into the hallway.
The main thrust of this event was dispelling the myth that the Democratic candidates support defunding the police, which plays in some of the ads run by their political opponents. Prompted by a couple of questions from attendees, they both addressed this head on, reiterating the fact that they support law enforcement. Mathis gave examples of how well she works with local sheriffs, including Tony Thompson in Black Hawk County.
“I think local elections have raised conservations about what we want our communities to be like. I see great candidates running for office, and I hope that this brings out more voters,” chair of the Bremer County Democrats Celina Peerman said.