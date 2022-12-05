Each year, Bremer County 4-H members are honored at the Bremer County Awards Banquet. On November 13, 2022, youth were recognized for their efforts, hard work and outstanding skills and volunteers were recognized for their dedication and passion for the 4-H program.

Bremer County has phenomenal 4-H leaders. The following leaders were recognized for their time, efforts and dedication for the 2021-2022 program year: Amy Epley, Chelsea Lohmann; Ellie Foelske, Sydney Schwartz, Natalie Koepke; Melinda Schroeder, Dana Schuldt; Andrea Johnson, Dayten Wittenburg; Renea Mitchell; Jenny Richards, Jess Lampe; Colleen Flaig, Kerensa Blasberg, Justine Liddle; Trista Calonder, Wil Mainweiler; Sarah Olmstead; Becca Elsamiller, Katie Schwartz, Danielle, Luhring; Kristie Kuhse, Jennifer Deppe, Darlene Groothuis, Leslie Potter.