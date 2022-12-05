Each year, Bremer County 4-H members are honored at the Bremer County Awards Banquet. On November 13, 2022, youth were recognized for their efforts, hard work and outstanding skills and volunteers were recognized for their dedication and passion for the 4-H program.
Bremer County has phenomenal 4-H leaders. The following leaders were recognized for their time, efforts and dedication for the 2021-2022 program year: Amy Epley, Chelsea Lohmann; Ellie Foelske, Sydney Schwartz, Natalie Koepke; Melinda Schroeder, Dana Schuldt; Andrea Johnson, Dayten Wittenburg; Renea Mitchell; Jenny Richards, Jess Lampe; Colleen Flaig, Kerensa Blasberg, Justine Liddle; Trista Calonder, Wil Mainweiler; Sarah Olmstead; Becca Elsamiller, Katie Schwartz, Danielle, Luhring; Kristie Kuhse, Jennifer Deppe, Darlene Groothuis, Leslie Potter.
The Bremer County Youth Advisory Committee is a committee formed of volunteers who help improve, advise, and support decisions of the County Youth Coordinator. The following volunteers were recognized for their dedication during the 2021-2022 program year: Al Wehling, Jessica Bloker, Dayten Wittenburg, Brittney Lentz, Andrea Johnson, Jessi Reiher, Andrea Wehling, Jason Lobeck, Dawn Bergmann, Kathy Hennings, Lindsey Philips, Kristie Kuhse, Ellie Foelske, Dennis Bowman, Sydney Schwartz.
Bremer County’s Youth County Council is a youth council made up of Bremer County 4-H members who work on bettering their club, community, country, and world. The following Youth County Council members were recognized for their outstanding work in 2021-2022: Whittney Tegtmeier, Avari Schroeder, Maddalynn Johnson, Kysa Klein, Brody Kuhse, Abby Elsamiller, Adam Hennings, Halie Greerts, Kylee Teisinger , Emma Gaede , MaKenna Carlson, Karissa Oldenburger, Sydney Matthias.
The following Bremer County 4-H members were recipients of annual awards:
- Riley Smith: First Year Record Keeping Award
- Marshall Dillon: First Year Record Keeping Award
- Madelynn Heyenga: First Year Record Keeping Award
- Nora Larson: First Year Record Keeping Award
- Bennett Nus: First Year Record Keeping Award
- Tristan Yanda: First Year Record Keeping Award
- Marian Beenken: First Year Record Keeping Award
- Alana Nixt: First Year Record Keeping Award
- Emilyn Luhring: Record Book Completion Recognition
- Isaac Nixt: Record Book Completion Recognition
- Cole Munk: Record Book Completion Recognition
- Chase Holthaus: Record Book Completion Recognition
- Jack Munk: Record Book Completion Recognition
- Kaden Emerson: Record Book Completion Recognition
- Emily Lorenzen: Record Book Completion Recognition
- Tanner Holthaus: Record Book Completion Recognition
- Adilyn Luhring: Swine
- Jake Tiedt: Mechanics, Visual Arts, Photography
- Lincoln Lorenzen: Food and Nutrition
- Logan Nus: Fish and Wildlife, Photography, Spirit Award
- Madelyn Hockenson: Food and Nutrition, Home Improvement, Photography, Sewing and Needle Art
- Blaise Hockenson: Ag and Natural Resources/Horticulture, Photography, Rabbit, Poultry
- Jameson Johnson: Beef, Sheep, Swine, Visual Arts
- Regan Pries: Dairy Cattle
- James Elsamiller: Outstanding Recordkeeping Junior Award, Junior Volunteer Award
- Lucas Keith: Spirit Award
- Brock Kuhse: Clothing and Fashion, Communication, Music, Photography
- Macy Tiedt: Food and Nutrition, Sewing and Needle Art
- Nancy Van De Walle: Food and Nutrition, Veterinary Science
- Jack Elsamiller: Woodworking
- Braedy Schroeder: STEM
- Ava Dermody: Child Development, Sewing and Needle Art, Huck Intermediate Award
- Connor Pencil: Intermediate Individual Award
- Aubrey Moeller: Spirit Award
- Jenna Rohne: Spirit Award
- Madalyn Johnson: Outstanding Recordkeeping Intermediate Award, Huck Citizenship Award, Intermediate Volunteer Award
- Aiden Dermody: Food and Nutrition
- Ashley Risvold: Home Improvement, Photography, Swine
- Kimberly Kalenske: Horticulture
- Adam Hennings: Poultry, I Dare You Award
- Jaden Deppe: Citizenship, Spirit Award
- Brody Kuhse: Health, Music, Huck Senior Citizenship Award, Senior Volunteer Award
- Avari Schroeder: Clothing and Fashion, I Dare You Award
- Abby Elsamiller: Senior Overall Award, Huck Senior Leadership Award
- Micaiah Groothuis: Spirit Award
- Maesi Wahl: Youth in Action Award, I Dare You Award
As members enter their 4th grade year, they graduate from Clover to 4-H member. The following Bremer County Clovers graduated this past year: Benjamin Kruger, Talon Reinhart, Avery Bollman, Aiden Demuth, Joe Elsamiller, Claire Gann, Keegan Geerts, Issac Mueller, Kaylee Ott, Hadley Wehling, Maxton Hinrich, Ella Juhl, Cael Busch, Alina Hockenson, Cara Pencil, Warner Huck, Brooke Schutte, Keegan Strottmann, Odessa Page, Caleb Monaghan, Violet Bergmann, Livia Borglum, Sawyer Schwartz.
If you are interested in joining 4-H, please reach out to the Bremer County Extension Office at 319-882-4275 or email nicolert@iastate.edu