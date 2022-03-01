Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized the following local sales affiliates with the CENTURY 21 2020 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.
The annual award is based on results from the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Survey (QSS) which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.
Justin Garman, Karmen Schwake, Jennifer Steere and Jolene Sullivan, all of CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate, located at 805 W. Bremer Ave., in Waverly, have all earned the honor.
“The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate. “The power of the CENTURY 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales who always elevate and give 121% to their clients throughout the entire client relationship. So as we celebrate their accomplishments we understand that delivering extraordinary experiences is what homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve, and they should be demanding from their real estate company and agent of choice.”
Each recipient will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the CENTURY 21 Global Conference.