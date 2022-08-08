Waverly’s Green Bridge is only a memory now, after the historic structure was torn down in November of 2021, following a 20-year back-and-forth on what to do with it.
With the physical span gone, the Bremer County Historical Society has stepped up to ensure that the legacy of the bridge is honored and that its existence remains a part of the town’s cultural history.
The most recent manifestation of this commitment to the preservation of the memory of the bridge is a new display at the Bremer County Historical Society Museum located at 402 W. Bremer Ave., in Waverly.
It is a painting of the Green Bridge by local artist Rosemary McKee and it is a piece of work worth seeing.
Jan Heinemann, the museum curator, arranged for the watercolor painting to be on display on the first-floor parlor of the museum.
Guests curious to view the painting out of artistic inquisitiveness or out of nostalgia for the real bridge can do so from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 1 to 4:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until the museum season ends on Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Rosemary McKee’s watercolor painting of the Green Bridge
When Rosemary McKee learned that the Green Bridge was going to be demolished, she decided to create a watercolor rendition of the love that she felt in her heart for the bridge.
The Waverly native now lives in Rochester, Minnesota, where her husband, John McKee, a retired realtor, has been volunteering for the Mayo Clinic since 2017.
But the draw of Rosemary’s hometown has remained strong for both, so last summer, on one of their visits to Waverly, Rosemary took pictures of the bridge from the perspective of Brookwood Park.
“I lived my adult life in the southeast of Waverly and I used the bridge traveling back and forth from home to downtown,” she fondly recalled.
Rosemary hopes to be in Waverly for her 61st class reunion on Sept. 2, and plans to encourage former classmates to stop by the museum and enjoy the painting.
Rosemary herself plans to visit the museum, along with her husband, and see how her work is displayed.
“Painting is a hobby for me, “ she said.
She painted the bridge over the winter in the couple’s home in Florida.
“I had to explain where that bridge is,” she said of talking to other snow birds about her creative project.
She added that her husband is a great supporter of her work.
“He thinks everything I paint is the best,” she said.
The McKees plan to relocate back to Waverly in the next couple of years, but in the meantime, Rosemary hopes her painting and the purchase of the note cards with color replicas of the painting would help the Historical Society in their fundraising efforts. The notecards are $5 a piece.
East Wall Restoration Project Needs $25K to wrap up
The interest in the Green Bridge painting and the note cards are hoped to draw attention to the ongoing fundraiser of the Historical Society called the East Wall Restoration Project.
About $23,000 is needed to wrap up the $100,000 project, which is aimed at addressing the structural issues related to the east wall of the three-story building erected in 1862, according to the society’s website.
The mission of the Historical Society is “to kindle and keep alive an interest in local history by collecting, preserving, and sharing materials relating to that history,” the website says.
Heinemann said that every penny counts in the battle to get donations, but especially now, with price hikes and soaring inflation, not to mention the multiple ongoing projects in the community, it is a challenge to keep the needs of the Historical Society in the public mind.
Despite that, she and the other volunteers in the ranks, continue to think of ways to generate interest and remind prospective donors that for the Historical Society fixing the east wall of the building is essential.
“We thank everyone who has donated so far and hope that there will be enough funds raised to help us complete the project,” Heinemann said. “We need donations and we need volunteers to keep the museum going.”
To donate send checks or money orders to:
Bremer County Historical Society
c/o East Wall Restoration Project
402 W. Bremer Ave, Waverly, IA 50677