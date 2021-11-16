Linda Betsinger McCann will be speaking about her books and Beginning Genealogy at the Waverly Library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
She will be sharing websites, hints, and how to begin researching your family history. There will be handouts. Everyone is invited and there is no admission charge.
Linda will also be at the Denver Library from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 during the library’s Christmas House. She will have copies of all her books available for purchase at both events.
Linda is an Iowa native who loves learning new parts of Iowa history and sharing them with others. She has had 14 books published and will have books available for purchase.
Her newest book is “Prisoners of War in Iowa.” This book explores how 25,000 prisoners of war came to Iowa from 1942 to 146. Linda spoke with people who knew the POWs. Waverly had a camp and Linda was able to speak with several people who knew the POWs.