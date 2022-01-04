Linda Betsinger McCann, an Iowa author, will be speaking at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Aplington Library on Beginning Genealogy.
Linda has been involved in genealogy research for over 40 years and will have handouts and discuss getting started in learning more about your family. Everyone is welcome and there is no admission charge.
Linda has had 14 books published by Tandem Publishing of Des Moines. All are non-fiction Iowa history. She began writing about her finds when she found she was descended from the founder of Shell Rock. That led to her writing “Lost Towns of Butler County,” about 65 locations in Butler County that many people do not know existed.
Seven books have been published in her Lost Towns series. Her newest book is “Prisoners of War in Iowa,” about the 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war that were housed in Iowa from 1942 to 1946. Waverly had a camp and there were POWs that did work in Butler County. She will have copies of all her books with her, available for purchase.