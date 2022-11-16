Local fiction award-winning author Brian MacLearn has released his fifth novel, “Purpose,” a five-star review winner from Readers’ Favorite, an online book review platform. Unlike his previous works, this novel captivates by sharing different perspectives from multiple characters throughout their lifetimes. It all comes together in the present as the protagonist, Cole Jansen, learns about the mysterious man named Matthew and what his own purpose is in shaping the fate of humankind.
To celebrate the book’s release, the author will be hosted by the Waverly Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and the Janesville Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.