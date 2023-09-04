Seven years ago a group of men from the Waterloo area led by former West High Teacher Charlie Aldrich put the word out that they were putting together a softball league for ages 50 and over. This would be a unique league that would be played on Tuesday mornings starting in early June. So the Waterloo Senior Softball Association was formed. The first year was able to draft four teams of 12 men that play at the Hoing Rice Fields in Waterloo. Interest has grown and the league now must limit the number of teams to eight teams of 13 players which are drafted each year in early April. Ages range on this years team from 50 – 83. Games are played at 9:15 and 10:30 on Tuesday mornings during the summer.
There are 20 men from the Waverly area playing in this Senior league this year. Many have suggested that it is the most fun they have had playing softball. This year's champions feature several players and the Managers/Coaches from Waverly.