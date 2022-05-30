Ecker’s Flowers and Greenhouses provided flowers and special arrangements for graduations and Memorial Day celebrations last weekend. Fresh flowers were processed for the events, and Ecker’s designers worked on tributes to be placed in the cemetery for Memorial Day.
Ecker’s Flowers and Greenhouses is a third generation family business with a full-service floral shop and an extensive, year-round greenhouse. Ecker’s is owned and operated by Cyndi Campbell and her husband, Lyman Campbell.
Located in residential Waverly, at 410 5th Street NW, you can find their store and greenhouse just four blocks north of Kwik Star (west), on Bremer Avenue.
Ecker’s features an excellent display of long lasting, guaranteed fresh flower designs and individual cut flowers ready to go.