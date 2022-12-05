Appealing to Yang caucus-goers (copy)

Julie Meyers, a Pete Buttigieg supporter, makes an appeal to a supporter of Andrew Yang to join her group during realignment at the Waverly Ward 2 Democratic caucus in 2020 in the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School auditorium. A recent DNC proposal would replace Iowa with South Carolina as the first state in determining presidential nominees.

 File photo/

Al Charlson, the former chairman of the Bremer County Democrats, has been voting for the party since before Iowa gained its long-held first-in-the-nation status for deciding presidential nominees in 1972.

When the retired banker learned over the weekend that the National Democratic Committee had proposed to pick South Carolina as the state kicking off the presidential nominating process for Democrats, Charlson had mixed feelings, he told Waverly Newspapers on Monday morning.