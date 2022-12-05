Al Charlson, the former chairman of the Bremer County Democrats, has been voting for the party since before Iowa gained its long-held first-in-the-nation status for deciding presidential nominees in 1972.
When the retired banker learned over the weekend that the National Democratic Committee had proposed to pick South Carolina as the state kicking off the presidential nominating process for Democrats, Charlson had mixed feelings, he told Waverly Newspapers on Monday morning.
“Personally, I have a lot of really great memories of the Iowa Caucuses, and getting to meet both candidates, their staffers, and national media people,” Charlson said. He reflected on the impact of the proposed change for Bremer County Democrats. “Other than the fact that we’re not going to see presidential contenders coming through the county and have the opportunity to meet them, I don’t see it having a significant impact on us in Bremer County. I’m gonna miss it from the personal contacts I’ve had, but I’m not gonna miss the complicated process it has developed into.”
Former candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives from District 57, Carissa Froyum, expressed her disappointment with the Democratic National Committee’s decision.
“I had the privilege of being the Democratic candidate during the last presidential cycle and got to see the process from the front row,” Froyum said. “Iowans have taken the responsibility to vet our candidates seriously: inviting candidates into our communities, meeting them repeatedly, and asking the tough questions. And it’s worked. I am disappointed that Iowa may lose that special role. However, it also gives Iowa Democrats the chance to retool and refocus on our local priorities, as is our focus here in Bremer County.”
These sentiments were echoed by the Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party Ross Wilburn, who released a statement on Thursday.
“Small rural states like Iowa must have a voice in our Presidential nominating process,” Wilburn said. “Democrats cannot forget about entire groups of voters in the heart of the midwest without doing significant damage to the party for a generation. I’m proud of the commitment Iowa Democrats have made to advancing diverse Presidential candidates over the years.
“It’s disappointing to see a characterization of caucuses that does not reflect the historic reforms that we proposed. The new Iowa Caucuses will be a simplified vote-by-mail process that increases accessibility and grows our Party.
“Iowa does not have the luxury of conducting a state-run primary, nor are Iowa Republicans likely to support legislation that would establish one. Our state law requires us to hold a caucus before the last Tuesday in February, and before any other contest.
“When we submit our delegate selection plan to the Rules and Bylaws Committee early next year, we will adhere to the State of Iowa’s legal requirements, and address compliance with DNC rules in subsequent meetings and hearings.”
Celina Peerman, chair of the Bremer County Democrats said that the local party will focus their efforts on uplifting voices while others will make the decisions about the process of picking nominees. “Decisions will be made about the caucus process and our focus in Bremer Co, in coordination with the Iowa Demoratic party, is to engage our neighbors to make sure voices are heard while holding officials accountable for the responsibilities they were elected to do,” she said.