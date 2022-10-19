Girl Scouts

October 18, 2022 (Bettendorf, Iowa) – Today, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois (GSEIWI) announced a $1.4 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This generous gift is part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and 29 councils selected by MacKenzie Scott, making this unprecedented investment the largest donation from a single individual in the national organization’s history. The local council, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois is one of the 29 councils selected out of the 111 councils across the nation. Locally, this gift will enhance programs, expand the program model to reach more girls, create more equitable opportunities, and invest in talent in the region.

“Grateful is an understatement,” said GSEIWI CEO, Diane Nelson. “We were so excited to find out that MacKenzie Scott is impressed by the impact local Girl Scouts are making. The girls in our community will change the world! With this substantial donation, we will expand the opportunities for girls to build their confidence and go out into the world to lead empathetically and dynamically.”