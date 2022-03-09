Waverly Streets Superintendent Brian Sullivan is glad that the winter of 2021-22 hasn’t been as bad as last year.
He is keeping one eye on the fuel and oil prices, which as of Wednesday were touching $4 per gallon for the most common E-10 blend in Waverly’s three Kwik Star and two Casey’s locations. Premium fuels were at $4.70, while diesel was nearly $5 per gallon.
Gas prices have been rising steadily throughout 2021 as the world started to emerge from the COVID-19 shutdowns but with a lower supply due to the oil producers not catching up with demand. The spike so far in 2022 has been tied Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Crude prices are at $115 per barrel on Wednesday for the West Texas Intermediate and $118.10 for the international standard Brent oil. Those were down slightly from Tuesday’s close.
Even with those prices, local governments are still staying within their budgets, so far.
Sullivan said most of the budgetary impacts for his crew’s work comes in the winter, when they drive their snowplows to clear the city’s approximately 70 miles of streets and 10 miles of gravel roads and alleys following snowstorms. A year ago, he said there were seven consecutive weekends they had to dig the city out from under the white stuff.
“We haven’t really had too many outings or storms or occurrences dealing with snow removal,” Sullivan said.
Comparatively, the statewide average for regular unleaded on Wednesday was $3.89 according to AAA, with mid-grade at nearly $3.99 and diesel checking in at $4.57. However, the regular gas is less than the national average of $4.25 per gallon.
However, Bremer County Engineer Landon Moore is worried that the rising prices could affect the Secondary Roads Department’s budget if they get much higher.
“So far, it hasn’t been too bad, because (the high prices) are just getting up here,” Moore said. “If they stay like they are, there will be some real issues.”
Moore said a year ago, the county was paying $1.77 per gallon for diesel and $1.69 for gas. The county shop has its own fueling station, and it doesn’t pay the gas taxes everyone else would pay at the pump.
As of Monday, Moore said their price was $3.94 for diesel and $3.41 for gas.
“It’s more than doubled,” he said.
On the other hand, Sullivan said that the city’s employees fuel up their vehicles at Kwik Star then apply for the gas tax refunds.
Prices were expected to continue to climb after President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a ban on imports of Russia-produced oil, natural gas and energy products. It was the latest sanction against the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.
Law enforcement also use quite a bit of fuel, because their vehicles stay running to keep their computers online. Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell and Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett say so far, their fuel budgets haven’t felt the pinch.
“Right now, we’re running within budget, but we do our planning for this, it’s about a year out prior to that,” Pursell said. “Percentage-wise… we should have used about 58% of our line-item budget.”
Pickett added that the county could pay $4 per gallon without the taxes by the end of this week.
“We’re sitting good at this point with our fuel budget, so I can’t really say (the impacts),” the sheriff said. “The bottom line is, on the budget, you might go over in the fuel, but hopefully, you’re not going to go over in everything. That could cause you some problems, and I don’t want to have to amend the budget.
“I’m hoping that some things will be there that we don’t have to spend all of it. I don’t know where this is going to be. We start a new budget in July for Fiscal Year ‘23. We didn’t take into account all of this back in December… when we did the budget.”
He said the sheriff’s office might be fine for the last 3½ months of FY22.
“We don’t know where it’s going to go next fiscal year,” Pickett said. “If we start into it with that high rate, we’re probably going to be going over on fuel budget. Hopefully, there’s other areas that we might have to take a look at. It doesn’t do us any good to sit some place, either. We might have to tone back, but at this point, we’re not going to have to do that, yet.”
While the City of Waverly and Bremer County have larger tax bases, the smaller towns around the county could feel more of a pinch very soon. Janesville City Clerk Christa Kurtz said the recent spike in fuel is likely to take its toll there.
“It’s not something we expected,” Kurtz said. “I don’t think we’ve seen the full impact yet, because it hasn’t been that long of a period.
“It’s been a couple of months that it’s been high, but we estimate a little bit high to compensate for prices going up a little bit, but not like this.”
Kurtz said Janesville hasn’t needed to adjust other line items of the city’s budget, but she still needs to examine the numbers and wait to see how current fuel prices extend out for the rest of the fiscal year.
“It hasn’t been at $4 long enough for me to see the damage it’s going to do,” she said.
As far as the streets and road crews, Sullivan and Moore are anticipating how the high fuel and oil prices might affect spring projects.
“We’ve got some ideas in the back of our head of somethings that we might have to change,” Moore said. “We’ll have to have some discussions at that point if they get here and stay here.
“The winter hasn’t been too bad, but we’re not out of it yet either. And when we get out of it, the roads are fairly wet this spring and somewhat soft, so we’ll have a lot of rock to get down right away to try to firm things up. We’ve got quite a lot of things to do before June.”
Sullivan, the Waverly streets superintendent, is also eying the impact of oil prices not just on fuel but also road and vehicle maintenance. Petroleum products are used for things like asphalt, the oil used for seal coating as well as lubricants for the engines and other truck parts.
“We don’t do a lot of traveling with our trucks (in spring and summer),” Sullivan said. “I’m not sure of what the impact’s going to be. For road projects, it would depend on the trucking and if the contractor has to haul a bunch of rock and stuff in. It would be reflected in the bid price.
“We could see increases (in lubrication). The biggest impact for us out here would be the solid waste collection. We have routes that run every day. We try to budget wisely. We were in line or below dealing with the fuel prices, but there’s a chance we’re a bit higher than what we should be.”